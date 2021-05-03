 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorothy Jamison -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Dorothy Jamison -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy Jamison

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Dorothy Jamison, 89, of 1565 Mahan St., will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

She died April 22, 2021.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News