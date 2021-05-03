Dorothy Jamison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Dorothy Jamison, 89, of 1565 Mahan St., will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

She died April 22, 2021.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com