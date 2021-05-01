Dorothy Jamison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Dorothy Jamison, 89, of 1565 Mahan St., died April 22, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.
Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.
The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.