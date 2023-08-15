October 17, 1926—August 9, 2023

ORANGEBURG — Dorothy (Dot) Hutto Hildebrand was born on October 17, 1926, to Ruby Easterling Hutto and Maurice Hutto. She had three sisters, two still living (Carole Jacques, Jackie Neil) and Lena Meyer (deceased).

Dot left this world on August 9, 2023. She was 96 years old.

The funeral service will be held at Homeward Bound Ministries, 4082 Norway Rd, Norway, SC 29113, on August 19 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the church sanctuary. There will be a private burial immediately following the service.

Dot was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Charles Hildebrand. She was a faithful and loving wife, and a beloved mother and grandmother, leaving behind four children: three daughters: Marta (Bob) Bradford, Leslie Hildebrand, and Lisa (Rosario) Cecchini; one son, Douglas (Donna) Hildebrand; six grandchildren: Andrew (Jennifer) Baltzegar, Joy ( Ron) McClure, Joseph Cecchini, Jessica (Kevin) Hassell, Megan Jacobs, and Fran Hildebrand (Wesley); eight great-grandchildren: Reagan Hassell, Dylan Hassell, Austin (Morgan) Linley, Gavin McClure, Taylor Hildebrand, Cassidy (Bryan) Jacobs, Marissa Jacobs, and Weston Page. She also left behind four great-great-grandchildren: McKinzie Hildebrand, Charlie Hildebrand, Waylon Hildebrand, and Sawyer Linley, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Dot graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in English Literature, and she was blessed with a sharp mind. She was knowledgeable and interested in a wide array of subjects, including the Bible and Biblical History, politics and world events. She had a gift for writing, especially poetry. She loved to read and work crossword puzzles. She loved gardening (all plants but flowers especially), and she always grew a vegetable garden. She was known for her pound cake which was frequently requested and she was not one to disappoint!

Although her primary job was a wife and mother, she worked for years as a supervisor with the Department of Social Services in Orangeburg, SC. She was very active in her church (Homeward Bound Ministries) and in her community and even global causes. She and her sister Jackie once went on a trip to visit a refugee camp in Algeria. They stayed in touch with some of the refugees they met there for many years. In the past, Dot was active in NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) and she volunteered in a literacy program teaching English to non-English speaking students. She also volunteered for The Good News Club, an interdenominational Christian program for children.

Dot was known for her strong faith and she put her faith into action. She was giving and generous to a fault. She dearly loved her children, and especially all of her grandchildren, and she prayed for all of us constantly. In addition to her immediate and extended family, she was in prayer for her church family, and others in need of prayer, as well. Her Bible was so well worn that the pages literally fell apart. She was a tremendous role model for her family. She was not just a mother and grandmother but a friend and confidante to us all. We could always depend on her to tell us the truth, and to guide us and to give us good advice. We knew without a doubt that she loved us beyond measure and that she would do anything in her power to help us if we needed it.

We have lost our Guiding Light. She is irreplaceable. We are comforted by the knowledge that she is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and that she lives eternally with Him.

The family would like to acknowledge June (Mark) Zulky, who loved her and was loved by her, like a daughter, and her dear friends, Bud (Angie) Judy and Charles “Burns” (Tish) Goodwin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grove Park Hospice, gnnradio.org or doctorswithoutborders.org.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.