Dorothy Hiers -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Richardson Hiers of Ehrhardt, entered her eternal home on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at Pruitt Health-Bamberg.

Born Sept. 24, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Laurie B. Richardson and the late Gladys Rivers Richardson of Hampton.

Mrs. Hiers was a graduate of Draughon's Business College and was married to Percy LeRoy Hiers of Ehrhardt in 1957. At that time, she was employed at Mikell's Inc. Farm Equipment in Estill as their bookkeeper. Later on, she was employed part-time in the office of Herndon Stockyard in Ehrhardt.

Being attracted to God's natural beauty, she expressed an immense desire for yard gardening which she enjoyed with much enthusiasm. She also grew lovely amaryllis in her home and shared them as tributes to family and friends.

Having a gifted voice, Mrs. Hiers received great pleasure from singing and adored music from various classes. Reading was also an informative and expressive pastime.

Being naturally talented in writing, she penned many of her thoughts poetically with quite a few appearing in special publications.

Mrs. Hiers was elected the first church reporter for St. Johns Baptist Church in 1961 and served in that position for over 40 years. Her many articles in the news media created momentous reading in the events of the church.

She joined St. Johns in 1958 and fulfilled many capacities there. She served as chairwoman for the Building and Grounds Committee when the church implemented one of its most significant projects, the installment of the background artistic scene for the Baptistry window which serves as a sacred focal point for the church sanctuary.

“Miss Dot,” as she was lovingly nicknamed, was sturdy in her faith in God's word and was the epitome of moral character, having lived her life as a true lady. She cherished God's gift of being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Being a friend, she was also grateful for the friendship, love and respect of others, all of which were meaningful to her.

Mrs. Hiers was preceded in death by her husband, Percy L. Hiers; brother-in-law, Jack Long; son-in-law, Johnnie Schaffer; brother, John L. “Jack” Richardson; sister-in-law, Elsie Crapse Richardson; and sister, Faye Richardson Long.

Surviving are sons, Michael Hiers and his wife Gracie, and David Hiers; daughters, Jane Hiers Schaffer, and Kathryn Hiers Hargett and husband Alan; grandchildren, Thomas Hiers, Graci Hiers, Katrina Arbogast and husband Chuck, Ashley Whitehead and husband Brad, Sam Hargett, Rennie Hargett, Jenny Schaffer, Chandler Hiers, Tori Carter and husband Clint, and Scarlett Kinard; and great-grandchildren, Taylor Lyons, Amelia Copeland, Colin Carter, Emberlee Kohlhepp, Eliana Kohlhepp, Catherine Arbogast, Caroline Arbogast, Sadie Grace Whitehead, and Brantley Whitehead.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Johns Baptist Church, 2468 St. Johns Church Road, Ehrhardt, SC 29081.

The funeral service will be held 11 o'clock Wednesday morning, Feb. 16, at St. Johns Baptist Church, Ehrhardt. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening, Feb. 15, from 6 until 8 o'clock at the Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt. )803-267-1971).

Visit the registry online at www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.