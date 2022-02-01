Dorothy Govan Gladden -- St, Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Ms. Dorothy Govan Gladden will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel of St. Matthews with limited attendance and burial to follow in the Emancipation Baptist Church Cemetery, Hwy 601 St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

Masks will be required at the funeral home during the viewing and during the services as well as the cemetery.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.