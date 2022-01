ST. MATTHEWS -- Dorothy Govan Gladden, 90, of St. Matthews, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26th at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit the residence of her daughter Linda Archie-Simmons at 179 Taylor St., St. Matthews, between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m.

The family asks that every one visiting please wear a mask and social distance.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.