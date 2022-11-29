Dorothy Fogle -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Dorthy Lanelda "Nell” Steedly Fogle, 93, wife of the late Jarol E. “Fox" Fogle of Rowesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC. The Rev. Dan Fogle Jr. will be officiating. Burial will follow at Briar Creek Cemetery, 3957 Heritage Highway Bamberg.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Marvin Bonnette, Stephen Bonnette, Timmy Judy, Robin Lathrop, Bryant Mabry, and Kim Steedly.

Nell was born in the Midway area of Bamberg County on Feb. 16, 1929, to the late William Wheeler Steedly and Sadie Morris Steedly. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a blessing to all and will be forever missed.

Nell was preceded in death by her husband, Jarol E. "Fox" Fogle, her parents, brother, Wheeler Steedly, sisters, Evelyn Wilson, Lucille White, Pauline Staley, Margaret Acree, Betty Judy, son- in-law, Chester Walling Jr. and life-long friend Mary Ann Bonnette Wofford.

She is survived by her daughter, Paula Fogle Walling; her son, Jarol Jeffrey Fogle and daughter- in-law, Brenda Linder Fogle, all of Rowesville, two granddaughters, Shanell Walling Blewer (Kevin) of Orangeburg and Kayla Fogle Stroman (Evan) of Lexington, seven great- grandchildren, Ashlin Blewer, Ainsley Blewer, Warren Blewer, Wyatt Blewer, Tristan Blewer, Sloane Stroman, Blythe Stroman, and sister-in-law Evelyn H. Fogle. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Their cards, calls, and visits were treasured gifts to her.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Grove Park Hospice and their staff especially, Tammy, Ms. Buck, Vickie, Karen and Byrdee for their exceptional care and support.

Memorials may be made to Grove Park Hospice Foundation, PO Box 701, Orangeburg, SC 29116-0701.

