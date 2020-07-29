Dorothy Elizabeth Gartman Bolin -- North
Dorothy Elizabeth Gartman Bolin

NORTH -- Dorothy Elizabeth Gartman Bolin, 94, of North, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Beaver Creek Baptist Church, with the Rev. William Strong and the Rev. Tom Brookshire officiating. Social distancing will be enforced.

Mrs. Bolin was born in Marlboro County. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Edgar Gartman and Dolly Gleaton Gartman Chavis, and stepfather, Verdell Chavis. She was married to the late John J. Bolin. Mrs. Bolin was a member of Open Bible Baptist Church and loved flowers and gardening.

Survivors include a daughter, Brenda J. Bolin; sons, Danny Bolin, O'Neil (Jenny) Bolin, Ricky (Brenda K.) Bolin and Owen (Susan) Bolin; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Rene Bolin; siblings, Blanche Proctor, Pauline Bolin, Macon Gartman, Beecher Gartman and Grady Gartman; and a daughter-in-law, Elaine Bolin.

Pallbearers will be Tad Bolin, Andy Bolin, Phil Bolin, Stephen Bolin, George Stoner and Michael Chavis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to American Cancer Society or to Open Bible Church, P.O. Box 778, Swansea, S.C 29160.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Megan and Leslie at Pruitt Hospice of Aiken.

The family will receive friends at the home, 132 Potomac Lane, North.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.

