Dorothy 'Dotty' Norton Swails -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Dorothy "Dotty" Norton Swails, 87, of Orangeburg and formerly of Georgetown, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was the widow of Leland Hartwell Swails.

Private graveside services will be held in Georgetown.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, family members will not be receiving visitors, but condolences may be expressed through Dukes-Harley Funeral Home at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

Dotty was born in Georgetown to the late Marion R. Norton and the late Louise Cooper Norton of Andrews. She was the office manager for the first surgeon in Georgetown, Dr. William G. Armstrong. She worked with his surgical practice until her retirement in 1990. She will be fondly remembered for her love of her grandchildren, her flowers, and fishing.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan Swails Rose Feryus (Ken) of St. Matthews; a grandson, Charles Leland Rose (Nicole); a granddaughter, Rachel Rose Swygert (Chris); a great-grandson, Charles Weston Rose; sisters, Doris Norton Tyner (Jerry) and Shelby Norton Wildes; sisters-in-law, Imo Swails Cantley, Willa Swails Jenkins, Cynthia Swails Boland and Windola Swails Pitts; a brother-in-law, Wyman Mobley; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Martha Elaine Swails.