Dorothy ‘Dot’ Mae Jackson Thomas -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Dorothy "Dot" Mae Jackson Thomas, 87, of Cordova, passed away. She was the wife of the late David D. Thomas Sr.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. The family will hold a private burial service. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.
Dot was born in Moncks Corner to the late Reedy Jackson Sr. and the late Rhetta Jackson. She was a retired teacher from Whitaker Elementary School. Dot was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Survivors include a brother, Reedy Jackson Jr. (Gwen); daughter-in-law, Daphne L. Thomas; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Dot was predeceased by son David Thomas Jr. and brother Harold Jackson.
Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3144 Cordova Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.