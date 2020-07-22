Dorothy ‘Dot’ Mae Jackson Thomas -- Cordova

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORDOVA -- Dorothy "Dot" Mae Jackson Thomas, 87, of Cordova, passed away. She was the wife of the late David D. Thomas Sr.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. The family will hold a private burial service. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.

Dot was born in Moncks Corner to the late Reedy Jackson Sr. and the late Rhetta Jackson. She was a retired teacher from Whitaker Elementary School. Dot was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Survivors include a brother, Reedy Jackson Jr. (Gwen); daughter-in-law, Daphne L. Thomas; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Dot was predeceased by son David Thomas Jr. and brother Harold Jackson.

Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3144 Cordova Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.