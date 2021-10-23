Dorothy 'Dot' Carrigg Axson -- Orangeburg

Mrs. Dot was born on Nov. 7, 1928, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late William Franklin Carrigg and the late Margie Kittrell Carrigg. Mrs. Dot was a lifelong member of Northside Baptist Church, where she was the first woman deacon, a Sunday school teacher and a GA leader. She was a member of the Red Hatter's, and a volunteer at RMC and at Nix Elementary School. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and was an avid gardener. She was predeceased by her husband, Leon H. Axson; and daughter, Linda McNeil.