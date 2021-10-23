Dorothy 'Dot' Carrigg Axson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Dorothy “Dot” Carrigg Axson, 92, of Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, after an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Dr. Shane Stutzman will be officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.
Mrs. Dot was born on Nov. 7, 1928, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late William Franklin Carrigg and the late Margie Kittrell Carrigg. Mrs. Dot was a lifelong member of Northside Baptist Church, where she was the first woman deacon, a Sunday school teacher and a GA leader. She was a member of the Red Hatter's, and a volunteer at RMC and at Nix Elementary School. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and was an avid gardener. She was predeceased by her husband, Leon H. Axson; and daughter, Linda McNeil.
Survivors include her son, Donald Axson (Beth); nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jimmie Fogle (Melvin), Mabryce Myers (William); brothers, Angus Buck Carrigg (Doris), Theodore Carrigg; son-in-law, Don McNeil; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 3105 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.