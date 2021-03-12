 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorothy Doris Swinton -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Dorothy Doris Swinton -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- A memorial service for Ms. Dorothy Doris Swinton will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, LLC, chapel at 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg.

Ms. Swinton was born Dec. 30, 1953, in Orangeburg. She died March 3 at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Family and friends may contact her sister, Ms. Dorothy Payne.

The funeral home has asked all visitors to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines while attending the service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News