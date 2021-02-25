 Skip to main content
Dorothy 'Dice' Neals -- Bowman
Dorothy 'Dice' Neals -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Dorothy “Dice” Neals, 61, of Bowman, passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Summerville Medical Center.

Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Brown & Son Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 9221 Charleston Highway, St. George.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

