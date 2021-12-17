 Skip to main content
Dorothy ‘Diane’ Houser -- North

NORTH -- Ms. Dorothy “Diane” Houser, 71, of North, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence. Please wear a mask when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

