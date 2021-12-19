Dorothy 'Diane' Houser -- North

NORTH -- The graveside service for Ms. Dorothy “Diane” Houser, 71, of North, will be 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Hall Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 1140 Cedar Creek Road, Swansea.

Ms. Houser passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

The viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence. Please wear a mask when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.