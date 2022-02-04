Dorothy Corley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Dorothy Corley, 89, of 755 Stilton Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, 112 Purity St., Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Church Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens is officiating.

The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Corley passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

Due to COVID-19 the family will receive immediate family only at the residence.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.