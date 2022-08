GOVAN -- Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Conelly, 86, of Govan, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in the Denmark-Olar High School gymnasium, with interment to follow in Bamberg Memory Garden.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Carroll Mortuary Denmark chapel. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Arrangements are entrusted to Carroll Mortuary of Denmark.