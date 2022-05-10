Dorothy Cheeseboro Robinson -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Cheeseboro Robinson, 66, of 205 Cemetery Road, Cameron, will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at St. Paul AME Church, 1787 Old Number Six Highway, Cameron, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Reverend Andrew Jordan is officiating.

Mrs. Robinson passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting visits from immediate family only. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions, and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com