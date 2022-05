CAMERON -- Mrs. Dorothy Cheeseboro Robinson, 66, of 205 Cemetary Road, Cameron, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting visits from immediate family only. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.