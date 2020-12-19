 Skip to main content
Dorothy Carson -- Branchville
Dorothy Carson -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- The funeral service for Dorothy Carson, 68, of 451 Sub Road, Branchville, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, with the Rev. Tucker officiating.

Burial will be held in St. Matthews Baptist Church Cemetery in Reevesville.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

