Dorothy C. Shirer -- Mars Hill, N.C.

MARS HILL, N.C. -- Dorothy C. Shirer, 92, died on Oct. 12, 2022, at Mars Hill Manor in Mars Hill. Dorothy was born April 14, 1930, in Parler, South Carolina, daughter of the late F. Glenn Cox and the late Dorothy Moorer Cox.

Dorothy was a graduate of Elloree High School and attended Newberry College.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Elloree, where she served as organist for 30 years. She continued sharing her music with fellow residents at Mars Hill Manor by playing the piano for vespers and other gatherings.

Dorothy's creativity was expressed through her quilting and tatting. She was one of the charter members of the Lake Marion Piecemakers Guild. For many years she enjoyed being a part of this special group of quilters. Dorothy also had a major role in the beginning stages of the Elloree Museum.

Dorothy was preceded in death in 2008 by her husband of 60 years, R. Vernon Shirer.

Survivors include her son, Jimmy Shirer of Sumter; daughter, Lunda S. Reeder (Tom) of Asheville, North Carolina; grandchildren: Cristy Shirer of Parker, Colorado, Jamey Shirer of Elloree, Matthew Reeder (Sarah) of Murrysville, Pennsylvania, and Dora S. Grubbs (Bill) of Barnwell; seven great-grandsons; a great-granddaughter; and special friend; Kay Shirer of Elloree. Dorothy was affectionately known as “Dorry” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to express their thanks to Mars Hill Manor and Madison Home Care & Hospice for their help, love, and support.