Dorothy Bryant Sells -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Dorothy Bryant Sells, 100, of Orangeburg, passed away March 9, 2022. She was the wife of the late Clarence Kimbrough Sells Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Fred Buchannon officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Bruce Bosco, Drayton Bryant, Bobby Bryant, David Bryant, Robert Dibble Jr. and Buford Dibble.

Dorothy was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late William Drayton Bryant and the late Agnes Conner Bryant. She was a graduate of Orangeburg High School and she graduated from Winthrop University in 1942. Dorothy started in real estate when she was 60 years old and was the owner and broker of ACR Realty. She was a member of the Kairos Prison Ministry. She enjoyed the army life, traveling and entertaining. Later on, she participated in local garden and dance clubs. She was a member of the Community Bible Study and was a lifetime member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Norma P. Sells of Orangeburg; two sons, Harry B. Sells (Kathy) of Sandy Run and C. Kimbrough Sells Jr. of Orangeburg; and her nieces and nephews, Renee Bosco (Bruce) of Chapin, W. Kathy Bryant of Elloree, Drayton Bryant (Rebecca) of Santee, Bobby Bryant (Laura) of Orangeburg and David Bryant (Jan) of Lexington. She was predeceased by her two brothers, William D. Bryant Jr. and James Robert Bryant.

Memorials may be sent to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

