Dorothy B. Bovian -- Orangeburg
Dorothy B. Bovian -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Dorothy B. Bovian, 93, of Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at The Methodist Oaks, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her niece, Margaret Young, at (803) 682-5263 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

