Dorothy Ann Smith -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Dorothy Ann Smith, 66, of 336 Jamison Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Bethea Cemetery. The Rev. Warren Smith is officiating.

Ms. Smith passed away on Tuesday, June 7, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 24.

Family and friends may call at the residence, 336 Jamison Ave., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

