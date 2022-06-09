Dorothy Ann 'Dottie,' 'Big Ma' Webb -- Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- Dorothy Ann Webb, affectionately known as "Dottie" and "Big Ma," age 69, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away peacefully at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas on May 20, 2022, after battling a series of illnesses. Dorothy was born to the late Dave Sr. and Betty Sistrunk Mack on Dec. 5, 1952, in Orangeburg.

Dottie graduated from Wilkinson High School in Orangeburg. She went on to graduate from Claflin University in Orangeburg, earning a bachelor of science degree. Later, she obtained a master's degree from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., and two master's degrees from Apex School of Theology in Durham, North Carolina. For 33 years, Dottie worked for the federal government as a clerk for the Social Security Administration and an investigator for the United States Office of Personnel Management. She also worked as an adjunct professor for Apex School of Theology. Dottie was a generous giver and always a woman of great hospitality. She was ordained as a pastor and served for 10 years under the leadership of Dr. Sandra L. Anderson. Dottie was an author, published three books, and had several unpublished works at the time of her death. Dottie's passions were writing, movies, cooking and taking care of her family.

Although a mother figure to many, she leaves to cherish her memories a daughter, LaToya Webb; and her grandsons she adored and that she reared in her home, Christopher "CJ" Hailstock, Demarion "DJ" Ingram and Emmanuel "EJ" Hailstock. She also is survived by her siblings, Betty M. Pellman, Rebecca M. Harrison, Pearl (Ozie) Thompson, Agnes M. Thompson, Dave Mack Jr., all of Orangeburg; and Jeanette Taylor of Palmdale, California. Dottie had a blended family and also is survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Webb; and her sisters, Mildred Mack, Emma Lou Cash, Virginia Mack Guinyard Barton and Mary Lou Felder.

Services will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Giddens Memorial Chapel. You may watch the livestreamed service at https:/1827-giddens-memorial-chapel.livecontrol.tv644da5a or login on Facebook to Giddens Memorial Chapel.