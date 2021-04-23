Dorothy Ann Darby -- Vance

VANCE -- Ms. Dorothy Ann Darby, 68, of 545 Chapelcross Road, Vance, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Friends may call the funeral home.

