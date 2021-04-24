Dorothy Ann Darby -- Vance

VANCE -- Graveside services for Ms. Dorothy Ann Darby, 68, of 545 Chapelcross Road, Vance, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Granger Baptist Church, 280 Carriage Hill Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince officiating.
There will be viewing prior to the service on Sunday from 10 until 11 a.m. Masks will be required for persons attending the service. There will be no public viewing on Saturday.
Friends may call Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.
