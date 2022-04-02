Dorothy Ann Austin -- Creston

CRESTON -- Dorothy Ann Austin, 64, of Starling Lane, Creston passed away at her residence.
Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced later by Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Friends may visit the residence and must wear a mask.
CRESTON -- Dorothy Ann Austin, 64, of Starling Lane, Creston passed away at her residence.
Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced later by Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Friends may visit the residence and must wear a mask.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.