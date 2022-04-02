 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy Ann Austin -- Creston

CRESTON -- Dorothy Ann Austin, 64, of Starling Lane, Creston passed away at her residence.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced later by Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Friends may visit the residence and must wear a mask.

