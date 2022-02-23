 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothey Louise Dantzler -- Falls Church, Va.

Dorothey Louise Dantzler

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- Funeral services for Miss Dorothey Louise Dantzler, 87, of 3701 S. George Mason Drive, will be held 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road NE, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Dantzler Family Cemetery, Crossover Road, Cordova. Her niece, the Rev. Dr. Ollie M. Boyd, is officiating.

Miss Dantzler passed away Feb. 15 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the funeral home.

The family will receive friends at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

