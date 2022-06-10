Dorothea 'Pam' Walker -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Dorothea "Pam" Walker, 69, of Holly Hill, passed away.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Saturday, at Greater Target AME Church, 7248 Old State Road, Holly Hill.

Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill. Burial will follow in the Greater Targetethel Cemetery.

Please follow COVID-19 Protocol during visitation and services.

There will be social-distanced limited seating at the service, and masks are required.

