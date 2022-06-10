 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dorothea 'Pam' Walker -- Holly Hill

  • 0

HOLLY HILL -- Dorothea "Pam" Walker, 69, of Holly Hill, passed away.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Saturday, at Greater Target AME Church, 7248 Old State Road, Holly Hill.

Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill. Burial will follow in the Greater Targetethel Cemetery.

Please follow COVID-19 Protocol during visitation and services.

There will be social-distanced limited seating at the service, and masks are required.

Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News