Dorothea B. Alston -- North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON -- The relatives and friends of Mrs. Dorothea B. Alston are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Life Center Cathedral, 7190 Cross County Road, North Charleston.

A public viewing will be held Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the mortuary.

Mrs. Alston is survived by her children, Athena Alston McFadden (William), George Reginald Alston and Dorcas Smalls (Earnest Arrington); grandchildren, Briana Vandea McFadden, William Alston Jefferson McFadden, Jerell Alston and Paris Garner; great-grandchildren, Jessica Dovanna Smalls, Earnest David Arrington, Tyler Garner and London Garner; siblings, Raymond Pure, Vanessa Pure and Michael Pure (Aisha); and a host of other relatives and friends.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com.

