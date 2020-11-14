Dorothea B. Alston -- North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON -- Mrs. Dorothea B. Alston, 78, of North Charleston, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Mrs. Alston was born Sept. 29, 1942.
She is the beloved mother of Athena Alston McFadden (William), George Reginald Alston (Melba) and Dorcas Smalls (Earnest Arrington); grandmother of Briana Vandea McFadden, William Alston Jefferson McFadden, Jerell Alston and Paris Garner; great-grandmother of Jessica Dovanna Smalls, Earnest David Arrington, Tyler Garner and London Garner; sister of Raymond Pure, Vanessa Pure and Michael Pure (Aisha).
Funeral notice later. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional services are entrusted to Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC (843-744-5488).
