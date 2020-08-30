Doris Zeigler Gay -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Doris "Dot" Zeigler Gay, 89, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Dot was the wife of the late James Inman Gay.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Jerry French officiating.
Dot was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Luther T. Zeigler and Carrie Kemmerlin Zeigler. She had retired from KOYO, and had also worked at the First Baptist Church Child Development Center. Dot was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard and gardening, and especially working with her ferns.
Survivors include her daughters, Rachel K Croft (Kenneth) and Susan K. Mims (Larry); grandchildren, Jennifer E. Manley (Travis), Jonathan "Adam" Weathers (Joy), Lance Kennerly, Mallory Klopp (Seth), and Jordan Draughn (Baxter); four great-grandchildren; brothers, Horace Zeigler (Joann) and Henry Zeigler (Louise); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Louis "Louie" Kennerly.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115 or AGAPE Hospice, 2680 Elms Plantation Blvd., North Charleston, SC 29406.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.