Doris Nathan Ott -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Doris Nathan Ott, 92, of Bowman, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her residence after a short illness.

Services will be held at Dukes and Harley Funeral Home Chapel, Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends an hour before service starting. She will be laid to rest afterwards at Bowman Memorial Cemetery.

She was married to the late Andrew Legare Ott for 58 years. She is survived by three sons, Andrew L. "Andy" Ott Jr. (Ruthie) of Rowesville, Bruce Henry Ott (Melissa) of Smyrna Tennessee, and Whitney Lyle Ott of Eutawville; a daughter, Nancy Lynn Staley (Wesley) of Orangeburg; four grandchildren, Tyler Matthew Garrett (Raven), Austin Wesley Staley, Bailey Woody Ott, and Leanne Mae Ott.

A special thanks to Grove Park Hospice, Rose Jefferson, Celiann Goodwin, Cindy Willis, and Betty Duncan for their support during these trying times. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

