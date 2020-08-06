Doris L. Young -- Elloree

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELLOREE -- Doris L. Young, 94, widow of Edward James “Bo” Young, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Mrs. Young was born in Columbia, the daughter of the late Arthur Tillmon Lemons and Lois Marcena Caulder Lemons. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Elloree and the Philathea Sunday School class. She dearly loved her family and her grandchildren, they were her happy place. She loved to cook for family and friends. She always took time to play with her children and grandchildren.

Doris' motto was “what didn't get done in the morning or at night, could wait till the next day”. Her afternoons were spent with her children, grandchildren or friends. She loved to read all kinds of books, but especially her Bible. She encouraged her children to do so too. She read 20 chapters a day in her Bible until she was 80 years old, then she cut it back to 10 chapters a day. She told her children you always learn something new, or gain greater insight each time you read it through.

Mrs. Young was preceded in death by her husband; her sons, Richard James “Dick” Young and Edward James “Eddie” Young Jr.; and her daughter, Maria M. Manuel.