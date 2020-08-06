Doris L. Young -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Doris L. Young, 94, widow of Edward James “Bo” Young, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Mrs. Young was born in Columbia, the daughter of the late Arthur Tillmon Lemons and Lois Marcena Caulder Lemons. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Elloree and the Philathea Sunday School class. She dearly loved her family and her grandchildren, they were her happy place. She loved to cook for family and friends. She always took time to play with her children and grandchildren.
Doris' motto was “what didn't get done in the morning or at night, could wait till the next day”. Her afternoons were spent with her children, grandchildren or friends. She loved to read all kinds of books, but especially her Bible. She encouraged her children to do so too. She read 20 chapters a day in her Bible until she was 80 years old, then she cut it back to 10 chapters a day. She told her children you always learn something new, or gain greater insight each time you read it through.
Mrs. Young was preceded in death by her husband; her sons, Richard James “Dick” Young and Edward James “Eddie” Young Jr.; and her daughter, Maria M. Manuel.
Surviving are her daughter, Kathryn D. Lancaster, and husband Glenn of Elloree; daughter-in-law, Machelle S. Young of Florence; Wilburn “Wib” Manuel and wife Julie of Salisbury, N.C.; granddaughters, Leslie Young Jeffords and husband Andy of Florence, Ashlyn Y. Ham and husband Allen of Darlington, Brock D. Hannay and husband Stephen of St. Matthews, Terri L. Austin and husband Greg of Holly Hill, Elizabeth Arden Pennington and husband James of Birmingham, Alabama, Katherine Lee Marcus and husband David of Lewisville, N.C.; grandsons, Parrish N. Lambert and wife Beth of Darlington, Richard James “Rick” Young and wife Stevette of Dovesville, Daniel L. Dantzler Jr. and Stormi Middleton of Lexington; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held at Kistler Hardee Funeral Home, 315 Pearl St., Darlington. The family is to gather at 10 a.m. and the funeral service, directed by her grandson Rick Young, will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice safe distancing.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Elloree, P.O. Box 387, Elloree, SC, 29047, or Elloree Heritage Museum, P.O. Box 54, Elloree, SC 29047.
