ORANGEBURG-- Mrs. Doris Hooker, 94, of Murph Mill Road, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 17, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Providence Baptist Church, 51 Providence Road in Orangeburg. Dr. Kimmett Lott will be officiating. A private burial will be held.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Providence Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Hooker was born in Calhoun County, a daughter of the late Rudolph Tager and the late Alma Godwin Tager. She was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church for over 83 years. She was the wife of the late C.L. Hooker for 59 years.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Allen (Mary) Hooker of Bamberg, Ralph (the late Linda) Hooker of Orangeburg, Bobby (Jean) Hooker of Orangeburg; sisters, Daisy Hooker of Holly Hill, Dixie Headden of Orangeburg; a special friend, Dot Hinson; many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hooker's grandchildren, Jill Hyde, Lynn (Sandy) Hooker, Michelle Foxworth, Molly Kemmerlin (the late Danny Hooker); five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; she also has four step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and 21 step-great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Grove Park Hospice and Mrs. Earline Huggins Lewis, her neighbor and caregiver.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grove Park Hospice, 1353 Grove Park Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115, or to Providence Baptist Church at 51 Providence Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.