Doris Hartman Wiker -- Lenoir City, Tennessee

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. -- Doris Ellen Hartman Wiker, age 97, of Mt. Carroll, Illinois, passed away at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Lenoir City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Doris was of the Lutheran faith. She was a wonderful seamstress, crafter, cook and homemaker. She will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Carroll Walter Wiker; son, Gary Allen Wiker; second husband, Tom Sanford; and parents, Leon and Mary Ellen Hartman.
Survived by sons, Steven Lee and Tonda Wiker, Larry Walter and Carol Wiker; grandchildren, Dirk, Deron, Nathan John, Dana Jo, Jennifer, Andrew Jacob and Carol Ann.
Memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston, Tennessee, with the Rev. Jason Matthew Lee officiating.
