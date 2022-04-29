Doris Gates Hall -- California

CALIFORNIA -- Graveside services for Mrs. Doris Gates Hall of California will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Union AME Church Cemetery, with interment to follow. The Rev. Dr. Leslie Lovett is officiating.

Mrs. Hall passed on Monday, March 14, in California.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Simmons Funeral

Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.