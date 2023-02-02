Doris Felkel Shuler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Doris Felkel Shuler, 97, of Orangeburg, passed away on Jan. 31, 2023. She was the wife of the late Aubrey Clinton Shuler Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, with the Rev. Fred Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Doris was born in Calhoun County, a daughter of the late Preston Raysor Felkel and Pearl Juanita King Felkel. She was a graduate of Elloree High School. Doris was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where she was also a member of the Women's Missionary Society. She loved to cook, shop and work in her yard.

Survivors include her son, Aubrey "Ron" Shuler of Orangeburg; daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" S. Shuler (Boyd) of Orangeburg; grandsons, Christopher Ronald Shuler and Matthew Ryan Shuler, both of Orangeburg; niece, Elaine B. Bishop of Holly Hill; and nephew, Dan Bozard of Dillon. She was predeceased by her sister, Miriam F. Bozard.

Memorials may be sent to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

The family would like to give a heart-felt thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868