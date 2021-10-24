Doris Elizabeth Harbin Johnson - Ocala, Fla.

OCALA, Fla. -- Doris Elizabeth Harbin Johnson, age 87, passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2021.

Doris was born in Neeses, South Carolina, to the late Norman B. Harbin Sr. and Bessie M. Harbin. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Norman B. Harbin Jr. and Casper N. Harbin. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Carl K. Johnson; her children, Ann Molnar (Bill) and Cindy Smith (David); her grandchildren, Jennifer Rylant (Mike), Tony Molnar (Shari), Steven Smith, and Thomas Smith (Allison) as well as four great-grandchildren.

She retired as a senior vice president of Consumer Lending, but will always be remembered for her devotion to her family and volunteer work throughout her life in the community and in her church. The family will receive guests for visitation at 10 .m. Friday, Oct. 29, at College Road Baptist Church, 5010 SW College Road, Ocala, FL 34474.

A celebration of Doris' life will follow at 11 a.m.

A graveside service will be held at Florida National Cemetery at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to College Road Baptist Church Missions Fund. To give online, visit collegeroad.org/give and select mission designated on the drop-down menu.