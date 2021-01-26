 Skip to main content
Doris Dianne Fogle -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Doris Dianne Fogle, 69, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Ms. Fogle was born Feb. 2, 1951, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late George Raymond Fogle and the late Dorothy Way Fogle. Ms. Fogle was a faithful member of Impact Church in Orangeburg.

Survivors include a number of cousins and her church family.

Memorials may be made to Impact Church, 593 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

