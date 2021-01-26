Doris Dianne Fogle -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Doris Dianne Fogle, 69, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Ms. Fogle was born Feb. 2, 1951, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late George Raymond Fogle and the late Dorothy Way Fogle. Ms. Fogle was a faithful member of Impact Church in Orangeburg.
Survivors include a number of cousins and her church family.
Memorials may be made to Impact Church, 593 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.