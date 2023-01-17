Doris Bradham Norris -- Panama City, Fla.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Doris Bradham Norris, 86, of Panama City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 13, 2023.

She was born in Sumter, South Carolina, to Cecil & Dorcas Bradham in May of 1936. Doris met and married the love of her life, Hubbard W. Norris in December of 1955. They spent 65 wonderful years together until his death in December of 2020. They made their home in St. Matthews from 1964 to 1976. In 1976, they moved to Wewahitchka, Florida and lived there until they moved to Mathison Retirement Community in 2019. Doris was a member of the First Baptist Church of Panama City and an active participant in the Mathison Community.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, William Bradham Jr. and Edwin “Snooky” Bradham, her husband Hub and a son, Stephen K. Norris.

She is survived by two sons, David Norris (Vickie), William Norris (Michelle), daughter-in-law, Becky Norris; three grandchildren, Zachary Norris (Rachel), Ashton Reams (Adam), Hunter Nunnery (Michelle); seven great-grandchildren, Ezra, Layla, Henleigh, Nash, Paxton, Jase and Lane.

Doris was a loving devoted wife and terrific mom. The grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ, her family, her church, the residents and the wonderful staff of Mathison Retirement Community.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Hecht officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Private interment will follow in the Buckhorn Cemetery, Wewahitchka, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1200, Panama City, FL 32402 in memory of Doris Norris.

