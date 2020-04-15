Doris Ann Hoover Chavis -- Neeses

NEESES -- Doris Ann Hoover Chavis, 68, of Neeses, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, with her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Lee Chavis.
Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Sunny Vista Church of God.
Mrs. Chavis was born in Orangeburg County, a daughter of the late Clifford and the late Jeanette Hutto Hoover. Mrs. Chavis was a member of Sunny Vista Church of God and retired from Stone Manufacturing Co. and Fogle's Piggly Wiggly in Columbia. She loved crossword puzzles, sci-fi and old western movies, along with reading her Bible.
Survivors include her children, Keith (Casey) Hoover, Wendy Chavis (Michael), Jessica Studebaker (Casey), Jesse “Bubba” Chavis and Alexis Chavis; grandchildren, Madison Chavis, Kaitlyn Studebaker, Jacob Bolin, Andrew Studebaker, Christian Gonzalez, Caleb Bolin, Jase Hoover; siblings, Ray (Terri) Hoover, Barbara (Wayne) Davis, Jerry (Frances) Hoover, Owen (Pat) Hoover. She was predeceased by a brother, Danny (Karen) Hoover, and a sister-in-law, Charlene Hoover.
Family will receive friends at 161 McGrande Drive, Neeses, SC 29107.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.
