Doretha ‘Tumber’ Salley -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Ms. Doretha "Tumber" Salley, 65, of 1268 Tee Vee Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Granger Baptist Church, 280 Carriage Hill Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince, the pastor, officiating. Masks will be required for persons attending the services.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, you may contact her sister, Ms. Margaret Carr, at 803-664-1217.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.