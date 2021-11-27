 Skip to main content
Doretha Salley -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Ms. Doretha Salley, 65, of 1268 Tee Vee Road, Elloree, passed away at her residence on Nov. 26, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, you may contact her sister Ms. Margaret Carr at 803-664-1217.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

