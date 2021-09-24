Dorene Cummings -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside service for Dorene Cummings, 50, of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in the Shady Grove United Methodist Church cemetery in St. George, with the Rev. Huggins officiating.
Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.
