Dorane Godwin Cain Vaughn -- Greer

GREER -- Mrs. Dorane Godwin Cain Vaughn, 83, of Greer entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Dec. 11, 2021.

A native of Orangeburg, daughter of the late Ernest Moorer and Desiree Gregory Godwin. She was an Admissions Manager for the Greenville Hospital System for over 30 years.

Surviving are her sister, Myrtis Rourk (James Jr.) of Mount Pleasant; her brother-in-law, Ronald Cain (Vickie) of Orangeburg; and nephews and nieces she loved dearly.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Henry Cain, her second husband, Woodrow Vaughn, and her sister Frankie G. Ashcraft.

Her honorary escorts will be members of the Jeanette Hood Sunday School Class.

Visitation will be held at Fairview Baptist Church, Greer, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Her service will follow at 11 a.m. Dr. Eddie Leopard will preside over the service.

Interment will be held at Crestlawnelleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, Foundation for the Future, 1300 Locust Hill Road, Greer, SC 29651.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.

