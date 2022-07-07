 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dora J. Mack -- Bowman

BOWMAN – Funeral services for Dora J. Mack, 80, of 241 Spanish Drive, Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

She died Saturday, July 2, at her residence following an extended illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in United Hope Ministries Cemetery, Bowman.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

