Donny F. Connelly -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Donny F. Connelly, 64 years of age, died Wednesday July 1, 2020.

Donny was born in Orangeburg, a son of the late Robert “Bob” and Dorothy B. Connelly. He was a Navy veteran and a member of Hunters Chapel Baptist church.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Dukes Bryant cemetery near Reevesville.

Survivors include his wife, Faye N. Connelly; two children, R. Mills (Melissa) Connelly and Maura C. (Pierce) Cook, Vivian C. Gibson, and Tommy (Sallie) Connelly; four grandchildren Troy, Pierce Embree, Archer and Rosemarie.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Online condolences can be sent to www.ottfh.com.

