Donnie Watson -- Denmark
DENMARK – Mr. Donnie Watson of Denmark died Aug. 22, 2020, at the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, in the New Memorial Cemetery, Denmark. All COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.

